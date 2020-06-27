Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 138.15 croreNet profit of Zee Media Corporation reported to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 86.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 138.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 169.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 271.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.03% to Rs 631.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 686.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales138.15169.35 -18 631.75686.92 -8 OPM %20.8022.97 -28.8922.36 - PBDT27.7239.44 -30 170.16147.24 16 PBT8.1223.14 -65 82.1991.85 -11 NP11.14-86.66 LP -271.12-7.15 -3692
