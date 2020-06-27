Moongipa Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Moongipa Securities reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.15 -80 0.050.02 150 OPM %-2700.000 --2620.00-3600.00 - PBDT-0.740.06 PL -0.93-0.45 -107 PBT-0.740.05 PL -0.95-0.47 -102 NP-0.750.05 PL -1.00-0.34 -194
