Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 966.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.17% to Rs 5.11 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon rose 966.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.17% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.50% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.24% to Rs 17.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.114.0517.0216.9832.4915.3129.0234.160.490.051.852.910.450.011.682.730.320.031.201.92

