Shri Krishna Devcon consolidated net profit rises 966.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 26.17% to Rs 5.11 crore

Net profit of Shri Krishna Devcon rose 966.67% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.17% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.50% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.24% to Rs 17.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.114.05 26 17.0216.98 0 OPM %32.4915.31 -29.0234.16 - PBDT0.490.05 880 1.852.91 -36 PBT0.450.01 4400 1.682.73 -38 NP0.320.03 967 1.201.92 -38

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 19:10 IST

