Raja Bahadur International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 43.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Raja Bahadur International reported to Rs 43.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 32.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.77% to Rs 8.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.863.728.829.46-18.82-3.23-24.72-51.1643.90-3.0033.45-14.0343.62-3.2432.58-14.7643.43-3.3032.22-14.72

