Provestment Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.18% to Rs 13.87 crore

Provestment Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.18% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 103.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

