Provestment Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 41.18% to Rs 13.87 crore

Provestment Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.18% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.26% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 103.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.8723.58 -41 103.45116.53 -11 OPM %2.094.20 -1.311.66 - PBDT0.080.62 -87 0.521.16 -55 PBT0.010.53 -98 0.320.92 -65 NP00.26 -100 0.220.54 -59

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 19:09 IST

