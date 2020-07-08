Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd soars 6.7%

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 772.35, up 6.7% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.61% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% drop in NIFTY and a 15.73% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11193.9, up 0.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 94.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

