Tata Consumer Products Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 431.4, up 4.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 63.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.42% drop in NIFTY and a 5.01% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 431.4, up 4.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 10813.45. The Sensex is at 36658.86, down 0.04%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 12.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30518.2, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 431.15, up 4.14% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 70.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

