IDFC First Bank Ltd soars 1.59%

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 28.7, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.18% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% drop in NIFTY and a 24.94% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.7, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 10802.1. The Sensex is at 36656.39, down 0.05%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has risen around 14.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22628, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 304.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 529.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

