Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 11.01 crore

Net profit of Shubham Polyspin declined 28.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.0112.388.272.260.680.650.360.420.250.35

