Shubham Polyspin standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 11.01 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin declined 28.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.0112.38 -11 OPM %8.272.26 -PBDT0.680.65 5 PBT0.360.42 -14 NP0.250.35 -29
