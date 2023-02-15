Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.181.26 -6 OPM %74.5874.60 -PBDT0.180.07 157 PBT0.180.07 157 NP0.120.05 140
