Axis Bank allots 1.44 lakh equity shares under ESOP
Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.181.26 -6 OPM %74.5874.60 -PBDT0.180.07 157 PBT0.180.07 157 NP0.120.05 140

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:38 IST

