Apex Capital and Finance standalone net profit rises 140.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Apex Capital and Finance rose 140.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.181.2674.5874.600.180.070.180.070.120.05

