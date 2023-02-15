Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 82.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.64% to Rs 35.92 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 82.63% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.64% to Rs 35.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.9259.5143.2936.365.533.155.252.733.892.13

