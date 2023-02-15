Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 82.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.64% to Rs 35.92 croreNet profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 82.63% to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.64% to Rs 35.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.9259.51 -40 OPM %43.2936.36 -PBDT5.533.15 76 PBT5.252.73 92 NP3.892.13 83
