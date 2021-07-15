Volumes jump at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 74719 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15832 shares
Cyient Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd, Sequent Scientific Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 July 2021.
L&T Technology Services Ltd saw volume of 74719 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15832 shares. The stock increased 14.73% to Rs.3,339.00. Volumes stood at 23241 shares in the last session.
Cyient Ltd registered volume of 62204 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15368 shares. The stock rose 12.79% to Rs.984.75. Volumes stood at 20733 shares in the last session.
JTEKT India Ltd registered volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41914 shares. The stock rose 10.93% to Rs.118.75. Volumes stood at 24271 shares in the last session.
Sequent Scientific Ltd registered volume of 3.46 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.55% to Rs.285.35. Volumes stood at 91250 shares in the last session.
KPIT Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 2.41 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 82745 shares. The stock gained 4.47% to Rs.260.60. Volumes stood at 95908 shares in the last session.
