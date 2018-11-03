Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 32.09 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.12% to Rs 105.77 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 32.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 51.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 14.12% to Rs 105.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 92.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales105.7792.68 14 OPM %0.58-9.83 -PBDT-24.51-32.35 24 PBT-32.09-51.40 38 NP-32.09-51.40 38
