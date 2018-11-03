JUST IN
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 8.19% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.96% to Rs 260.56 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences declined 8.19% to Rs 85.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 93.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.96% to Rs 260.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 230.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales260.56230.66 13 OPM %38.6442.38 -PBDT100.59104.19 -3 PBT92.3198.92 -7 NP85.5193.14 -8

