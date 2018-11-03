Amrit Corp standalone net profit declines 85.22% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.72% to Rs 16.94 croreNet profit of Amrit Corp declined 85.22% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 36.72% to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales16.9412.39 37 OPM %4.19-5.49 -PBDT-0.546.56 PL PBT-0.956.18 PL NP0.604.06 -85
