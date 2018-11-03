Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 1488.89% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 46.11% to Rs 118.70 crore

Net profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 1488.89% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 46.11% to Rs 118.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 81.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales118.7081.24 46 OPM %11.1511.26 -PBDT7.703.08 150 PBT5.540.88 530 NP2.860.18 1489

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 17:24 IST

