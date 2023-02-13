Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.56 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.19% to Rs 106.15 croreNet Loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 12.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.19% to Rs 106.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales106.1576.26 39 OPM %4.0611.83 -PBDT-0.6911.06 PL PBT-14.35-7.08 -103 NP-12.56-8.79 -43
