Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 132.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 132.81% to Rs 106.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 1080.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 929.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

