Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 132.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 1080.26 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 132.81% to Rs 106.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 1080.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 929.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1080.26929.09 16 OPM %14.268.22 -PBDT152.2575.32 102 PBT130.6957.58 127 NP106.2145.62 133

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:45 IST

