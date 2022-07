Sigachi Industries forays into human nutritional biz

Sigachi Industries announced its foray into the human nutritional segment. The company will be exploring the nutritional markets in India and across 45 counties, where it currently exports.

The product portfolio will widely incorporate micronutrient premixes, encapsulated ingredients, granulated ingredients, and triturates. With these ingredients, Sigachi is looking to deepen its relationship with its current customers in Nutraceuticals, Bakery, Dairy, Infant and Medical Nutrition, Confectionery, Savoury and Snacks, and Beverages sectors. The markets can be broken down into various application segments namely Dietary Supplements, Functional Nutrient, Early life Nutrition, and Packaged food & beverages.

