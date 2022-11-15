Arshiya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.73 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.07% to Rs 37.23 croreNet Loss of Arshiya reported to Rs 64.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 59.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.07% to Rs 37.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales37.2336.12 3 OPM %26.8162.07 -PBDT-44.09-39.92 -10 PBT-64.39-57.64 -12 NP-64.73-59.68 -8
