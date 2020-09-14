Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.05% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 41.38% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.05% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.941.4776.6081.630.520.880.510.870.510.87

