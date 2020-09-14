JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.05% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 41.38% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 36.05% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.941.47 -36 OPM %76.6081.63 -PBDT0.520.88 -41 PBT0.510.87 -41 NP0.510.87 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU