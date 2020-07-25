Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 963.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.70% to Rs 201.92 crore

Net Loss of Sintex Plastics Technology reported to Rs 963.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.70% to Rs 201.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1103.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1129.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 94.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.60% to Rs 916.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2450.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

201.921103.24916.512450.58-10.428.95-30.1613.79-128.0331.89-647.97185.69-162.46-14.76-785.1446.57-963.15-9.60-1129.4794.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)