Chennai Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 269.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 71.39% to Rs 2903.06 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation reported to Rs 269.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 229.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.39% to Rs 2903.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10147.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2903.0610147.77 -71 OPM %21.32-1.19 -PBDT540.08-206.50 LP PBT428.30-329.01 LP NP269.90-229.31 LP

First Published: Sat, July 25 2020. 08:44 IST

