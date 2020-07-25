Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 60.65 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 60.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.51% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 271.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 227.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

