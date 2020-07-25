Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 60.65 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 60.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.51% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 271.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 227.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales60.6563.63 -5 271.63227.32 19 OPM %5.952.31 -3.034.83 - PBDT3.170.91 248 6.388.93 -29 PBT1.97-0.31 LP 1.564.12 -62 NP1.62-0.40 LP 1.153.24 -65

Sat, July 25 2020. 08:44 IST

