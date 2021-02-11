SIS gains on share buyback plan

Security and Intelligence Services (India) (SIS) advanced 3.42% to Rs 424.55 after the company said its board will consider proposal for buyback of equity shares.

In the past one year, the stock has declined by 25.38% while the benchmark Sensex has added 24.49% during the same period.

In a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday, SIS informed that a meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Monday, 15 February 2021, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the company.

SIS is a market leader in security, facility management & cash logistics solutions with operations across India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand.

