Board of White Organic Retail approves allotment of 2.18 cr bonus equity shares

The Board of White Organic Retail has approved the allotment of 2,18,16,000 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to shareholders as on record date for 14 April 2022 in ratio of 2:1.

Pursuant to the above, the paid up equity share capital stands increased to 3,27,24,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

