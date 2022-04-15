UltraTech Cement's subsidiary in UAE hikes stake in RAK Cement Co.

-
UltraTech Cement announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in UAE, UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments (UCMEIL) has invested in 29.39% equity share capital of RAK Cement Co. for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC (RAKWCT), a company listed on Abu Dhabi and Kuwait stock exchanges.
This together with the existing shareholding, will result in UCMEIL holding 29.79% equity stake in RALWCT.
