SJVN ties up with NDMC for 150 MW solar power

SJVN announced that NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation) has conveyed it's in principle approval to SJVN to procure 150 MW of Solar Power from SJVN @ Rs. 2.44/kWh for 25 years under CPSU scheme.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has floated a tender for the setting up of 5000 MW of grid-connected solar power projects in India(Tranche III) under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) program (Phase II) of grid-connected projects for self-use or use by government entities.

It has maximum permissible limit for the viability gap funding (VGF) at 55 lakh/MW for the projects. SJVN plans to participate in this upcoming bidding opportunity for 1000 MW and has tied up with NDMC for procurement for power from its Solar Projects.

