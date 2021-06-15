SJVN ties up with NDMC for 150 MW solar power

-
-
SJVN announced that NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Corporation) has conveyed it's in principle approval to SJVN to procure 150 MW of Solar Power from SJVN @ Rs. 2.44/kWh for 25 years under CPSU scheme.
The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has floated a tender for the setting up of 5000 MW of grid-connected solar power projects in India(Tranche III) under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) program (Phase II) of grid-connected projects for self-use or use by government entities.
It has maximum permissible limit for the viability gap funding (VGF) at 55 lakh/MW for the projects. SJVN plans to participate in this upcoming bidding opportunity for 1000 MW and has tied up with NDMC for procurement for power from its Solar Projects.
