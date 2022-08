Biocon Biologics' Malaysian unit enters Malaysia Book of Record

In recognition as the first and largest integrated insulin manufacturer in Malaysia

Biocon Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia, a subsidiary of Biocon Biologics (BBL), is proud to announce that it has entered the prestigious Malaysia Book of Record.

The 562,000 sq. ft. facility has been recognized as the first and largest integrated insulin manufacturer in Malaysia by MBR, which officially recognizes record-creating and record-breaking achievements in the fields of human endeavour, building & structures, transportation, arts & entertainment, business, sports & games, science & technology, nature etc. in Malaysia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)