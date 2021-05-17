SKF India Q4 PAT jumps 39% YoY to Rs 105 cr

SKF India's standalone net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.87 crore on 38.9% increase in net sales to Rs 847.53 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell 6.5% to Rs 13.71 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 14.66 crore in Q4 FY20. The Q4 result was declared after trading hours on Friday, 14 May 2021.
SKF India's consolidated net profit skid 18.17% to Rs 104.83 crore on a 3.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 847.53 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 14.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
SKF India manufactures a wide range of ball and roller bearings, such as deep groove, taper roller and other types. Bearings are used by a number of industries, including the automotive, electrical, power generation, cement, steel, petrochemical and textile industries.
Shares of SKF India skid 0.36% to Rs 2,305 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 2,212.80 to Rs 2,330 so far.
