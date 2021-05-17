Privi Speciality Chemical soars after Q4 PAT rises 71% YoY

Privi Speciality Chemicals jumped 5.78% to Rs 1102.50 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 70.8% to Rs 59.86 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 35.04 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales during the quarter improved 14.2% to Rs 353.11 crore compared with the same period last year. Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 80.60 crore, up by 74.5% as against Rs 46.19 crore in Q4 FY20.

The chemical maker recorded 19.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 116.90 crore on 3.6% decline in net sales to Rs 1276.56 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The record date for the same is 20 August 2021.

Privi Speciality Chemicals (formerly known as Fairchem Speciality) is one of India's leading bulk manufacturer, supplier and exporter of aroma chemicals.

