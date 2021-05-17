Ebixcash World Money India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, Umang Dairies Ltd and Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 May 2021.

Ebixcash World Money India Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 645.4 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 854 shares in the past one month.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd surged 18.29% to Rs 53.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27798 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd spiked 16.70% to Rs 392.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1842 shares in the past one month.

Umang Dairies Ltd spurt 14.99% to Rs 85.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26729 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd advanced 14.65% to Rs 27. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 89687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8951 shares in the past one month.

