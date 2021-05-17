UCO Bank spurts 1.95%, gains for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 13.05, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16% in last one year as compared to a 68.38% jump in NIFTY and a 103.26% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.05, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.22% on the day, quoting at 14856.4. The Sensex is at 49366.23, up 1.3%. UCO Bank has gained around 19.72% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has gained around 16.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2194.2, up 3.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 128 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

