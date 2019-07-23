SKF India slips after weak Q1 result

SKF India fell 1.59% to Rs 1870 at 15:16 IST on the BSE after net profit declined 3.61% to Rs 77.94 crore on a 2.12% rise in the total income to Rs 793.98 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The result was announced during market hours today, 23 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 61.05 points or 0.16% to 37,970.08.

On the BSE, 413 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 376 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1913.8 and a low of Rs 1860. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2164.5 on 11 April 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1610 on 25 July 2018.

SKF India is leading supplier of products, solutions & services within rolling bearing, seals, mechatronics, and lubrication system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)