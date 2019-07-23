Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Punjab National Bank, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd and Cox & Kings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 July 2019.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd lost 5.64% to Rs 980.25 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank crashed 5.45% to Rs 68.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashok Leyland Ltd tumbled 5.16% to Rs 75.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd dropped 5.12% to Rs 547. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2443 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1959 shares in the past one month.

Cox & Kings Ltd shed 4.91% to Rs 15.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

