Infosys hits 52-week high

Infosys rose 0.90% to Rs 792.20 at 14:34 IST on BSE on bargain hunting after a recent slide.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 21.91 points or 0.06% at 38,053.04.

On BSE, 4.27 lakh shares were traded in Infosys counter, compared to a 2-week average of 3.41 lakh shares. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 804.25 so far during the day, which is also a 52-week high for the counter. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 785.45. It hit a 52-week low of Rs 600.65 on 26 November 2018.

Shares of Infosys fell 1.15% in the past three trading sessions to settle at Rs 785.15 yesterday, 22 July 2019, from its close of Rs 794.30 on 17 July 2019.

On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit fell 6.8% to Rs 3802 crore on 1.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 21803 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q4 March 2019. Operating profit fell 3.2% to Rs 4471 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q4 March 2019. Operating margin was 20.5% in Q1 June 2019.

The company increased FY20 revenue growth guidance in constant currency terms to 8.5-10% from 7.5%-9.5%, while maintaining FY20 operating margin guidance in range of 21-23%. The result was announced on 12 July 2019.

Infosys is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services.

