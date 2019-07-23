Surana Telecom and Power Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Themis Medicare Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd and Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2019.

Themis Medicare Ltd, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd, Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd and Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2019.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd tumbled 15.56% to Rs 3.69 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5262 shares in the past one month.

Themis Medicare Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 196.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4082 shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 19.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11495 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49388 shares in the past one month.

Talwalkars Healthclubs Ltd pared 9.93% to Rs 47.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79120 shares in the past one month.

Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd shed 9.93% to Rs 25.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)