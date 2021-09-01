SML Isuzu Aug sales spurt 81% YoY

SML Isuzu total sales grew 81% to 580 units in August 2021 compared with 320 units in August 2020.

On a sequential basis, total sales rose 5.26% last month from 551 units sold in July 2021.

The company sold 812 units in Q1 FY22 as against 202 units in Q1 FY21, registering a surge of 302% year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

The company recorded a net loss of Rs 33.44 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 52.26 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 247.80% to Rs 99.97 crore in Q1 FY22 over Rs 28.74 crore in Q1 FY21.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

Shares of SML Isuzu rose 0.74% to Rs 574.30 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)