Maruti Suzuki sales grow 5% YoY in Aug

The car major's total sales (domestic+export) rose 4.87% to 130,699 units in August 2021 as against 124,624 units in August 2020.

While the company's total domestic sales (domestic+OEM) declined 5.68% to 110,080 units, total export sales increased by 160.34% to 20,619 units in August 2021 over August 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India said that the sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact.

While the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to COVID-19 related disruptions.

In an exchange filing made after market hours yesterday, the car major said that owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) in Gujarat.

Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 40% of normal production.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

On a consolidated basis, the auto major's net profit stood at Rs 475 crore in Q1 FY22, as compared to a net loss of Rs 268.30 crore posted in Q1 FY21. Consolidated net sales surged 356.6% to Rs 16,799.90 crore in Q1 FY22 over Rs 3,679 crore in Q1 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.84% to currently trade at Rs 6786.90 on the BSE.

