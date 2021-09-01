Volumes soar at Oberoi Realty Ltd counter

Oberoi Realty Ltd clocked volume of 47.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares

NHPC Ltd, NESCO Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 September 2021.

Oberoi Realty Ltd clocked volume of 47.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.94% to Rs.801.70. Volumes stood at 2.51 lakh shares in the last session.

NHPC Ltd witnessed volume of 908.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.71% to Rs.27.95. Volumes stood at 190 lakh shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd recorded volume of 2.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 37402 shares. The stock gained 6.63% to Rs.610.55. Volumes stood at 34405 shares in the last session.

Shoppers Stop Ltd notched up volume of 13.8 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.242.35. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27806 shares. The stock rose 4.75% to Rs.3,032.50. Volumes stood at 20587 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)