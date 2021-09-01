Gyscoal Alloys Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Starlit Power Systems Ltd, Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Zenith Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2021.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd lost 9.68% to Rs 2.52 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd crashed 8.29% to Rs 11.28. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7802 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Education & Solutions Ltd tumbled 7.75% to Rs 3.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9570 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd dropped 6.92% to Rs 31.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4908 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd plummeted 6.26% to Rs 77.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 502 shares in the past one month.

