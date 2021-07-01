SML Isuzu in demand after strong sales in June

SML Isuzu jumped 4.77% to Rs 484.10 after the company reported a 39% increase in total sales to 258 units in June 2021 as against 186 units in June 2020.

On a sequential basis, the company's sales increased 3.6% in June 2021 from 249 units sold in May 2021.

The company sold 812 units in Q1 FY22 as against 202 units sold in Q1 FY21, registering a rise of 302% year-on-year.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles. The company recorded a net loss of Rs 20.12 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 2 crore posted in Q4 FY20. Net sales declined 5% to Rs 258.44 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)