Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 150.75 points or 0.5% at 29985.18 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.03%), NELCO Ltd (down 3.99%),Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 2.49%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.32%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.44%), Wipro Ltd (down 1.33%), Mastek Ltd (down 1.26%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 1.22%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (down 1.21%).

On the other hand, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 13.25%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 6.9%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 5.01%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.93 or 0.1% at 52428.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.5 points or 0.08% at 15709.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.25 points or 0.33% at 25316.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.28 points or 0.03% at 7851.03.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

