Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 36.76 points or 1.33% at 2718.72 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%),Adani Power Ltd (down 3.66%),K E C International Ltd (down 1.1%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.57%), Thermax Ltd (down 0.53%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.52%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.45%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.45%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.52%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.38%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.93 or 0.1% at 52428.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.5 points or 0.08% at 15709.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 84.25 points or 0.33% at 25316.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.28 points or 0.03% at 7851.03.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1436 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)