SML Isuzu skid after October sales slides 22% YoY

SML Isuzu slipped 3.07% to Rs 747.70 after the company's total sales dropped 22% to 576 units in October 2022 from 743 units sold in October 2021.

On a sequential basis, total sales tumbled 23.4% from 752 units sold in September 2022.

The company's cargo vehicle sales slumped 51% to 315 units in October 2022 as compared to 637 units sold in October 2021. On the other hand, passenger vehicle sales soared 146% to 261 units in October 2022 as against 106 units sold in the same period last year.

SML Isuzu is engaged in the business of manufacture of commercial vehicles and spares. The firm produces light and medium commercial vehicles.

The commercial vehicle manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 33.44 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales jumped 400.3% to Rs 500.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)