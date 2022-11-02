Alkem Laboratories Ltd soars 2.22%, up for third straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3298.15, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.37% gain in NIFTY and a 1.98% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3298.15, up 2.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 18073.05. The Sensex is at 60875.1, down 0.4%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has added around 0.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13492.05, up 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71627 shares today, compared to the daily average of 64368 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3327.45, up 2.51% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 31.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

