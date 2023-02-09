Smruthi Organics standalone net profit declines 94.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.43% to Rs 31.92 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics declined 94.69% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.43% to Rs 31.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.9236.455.2616.411.455.720.294.670.193.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)