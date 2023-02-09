JUST IN
Smruthi Organics standalone net profit declines 94.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.43% to Rs 31.92 crore

Net profit of Smruthi Organics declined 94.69% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.43% to Rs 31.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.9236.45 -12 OPM %5.2616.41 -PBDT1.455.72 -75 PBT0.294.67 -94 NP0.193.58 -95

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 13:54 IST

