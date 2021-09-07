Snowman Logistics starts new temperature controlled warehouse in Siliguri

Snowman Logistics on Tuesday announced the completion of construction of a temperature controlled warehouse at Siliguri, West Bengal.

The facility with a total capacity of 4,032 pallets has become operational from the 6 September 2021. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 degree centigrade with 8 chambers, 5 loading bays with related infrastructure that includes G+5 racking system, modern handling equipment, etc., and ample refrigerated truck parking space.

The facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling and transportation of seafood, ready-to-eat food, ice cream, dairy products, quick service restaurants, confectionery & bakery products, fruits & vegetables, pharma, and other products.

The logistics company also announced that a similar facility is under construction at Coimbatore and is expected to be ready and operational by end of October 2021.

Meanwhile, Snowman also built an e-commerce backend (fulfilment centre) for food and grocery in Mumbai. The 54,000 sqft warehouse with freezer, chiller, ambient storage with various value add facilities is already operational. Another e-commerce facility is under construction at Pune and is expected to be ready and operational by mid of September.

Snowman has also expanded in their existing locations: Mumbai (1944 pallets), Krishnapatnam (560 pallets). Expansions in Palwal are under construction adding 720 pallets.

With the addition of the above, Snowman will have a total of ~1,20,000 pallet positions of shared warehouses and 1,10,000 sq. ft. of e-commerce fulfilment centres by October 21. With these expansions, Snowman would have operations in 17 cities and 38 warehouses.

Commenting on the development, Prem Kishan Dass Gupta, Chairman, Snowman Logistics, said, The expansions at existing locations are to take care of additional volume from customers, and the new locations are helping us offer larger geography to our customers.

Shares of Snowman Logistics were trading 0.11% lower at Rs 44.25 on BSE.

Snowman Logistics is the market leader in integrated temperature-controlled logistics services, catering to the varied cold chain logistical requirements of its clients, on a pan-India basis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)