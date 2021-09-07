VST Tillers Tractors inks distributorship agreement with ETGL Africa

-
-
VST Tillers Tractors launched the VST range of Tractors and Power Tillers in Southern Africa.
The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its Tractors, Power Tillers, Power Reapers and Diesel Engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia.
ETGL, a global conglomerate with expertise across various industries, operates an established Automotive and Farm Equipment Distribution business in Southern African region.
The objective behind the distribution model of VST Tillers Tractors in ETGL's portfolio is to expand its offering in the industry. The launch introduces the complete range of VST's Tractors and Power Tillers into the Southern African market. The range extends from 18 HP (13.3 KW) 4WD to 50 HP (37.28 KW) Tractors and Small Farm Mechanization implements like, Power Weeders, Power Reapers and Power Tillers ranging from 5 HP (3.7 KW) to 16 HP (11.8 KW).
Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors said We are happy to be associated with a distribution partner like ETGL for bringing our products into Southern Africa. Their expertise and knowledge of the African market will be further accelerating our growth plans in the continent.
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors fell 0.43% to settle at Rs 2,644.25 yesterday, 6 September 2021.
VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.
