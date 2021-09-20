Sobha CFO Subhash Mohan Bhat resigns on Sept. 16

Sobha announced that Subhash Mohan Bhat tendered his resignation for the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) as on Thursday, 16 September 2021.

Mr Subhash Mohan Bhat will continue in his position till a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is appointed, as per the company's press statement.

The real estate firm's net profit soared 63.6% to Rs 10.80 crore on 46.4% surge in net sales to Rs 512.30 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

Shares of Sobha rose 0.19% to Rs 742 on BSE. Sobha is a real estate player primarily focused on residential and contractual projects.

